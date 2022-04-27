RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Production officially kicks off for ‘Wives on Strike’ sequel

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Omoni Oboli once again takes up the director’s chair.

Omoni Oboli on the set of ‘Wives on Strike 3’ [Instagram/omonioboli]
Omoni Oboli on the set of ‘Wives on Strike 3’ [Instagram/omonioboli]

Principal photography is ongoing for the second sequel of the Omoni Oboli produced dramedy ‘Wives on Strike’.

Recommended articles

Set to be directed by Oboli, the sequel titled ‘Wives on Strike The Uprising’ will star the film’s original cast including Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott and Oboli. Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo and comedian Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’ Adeaga will also join the cast.

Going by the filmmaker’s post, filming kicked off earlier this month with Nodash Adejuyigbe as Director of Photography.

First premiering in 2016, the original film follows a group of women who deny their husbands intimacy in a bid to force them to stand up for a young girl being forced into early marriage. A sequel followed the next year.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Production officially kicks off for ‘Wives on Strike’ sequel

Production officially kicks off for ‘Wives on Strike’ sequel

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

Robert Pattinson is set to return as ‘The Batman’ sequel confirmed

Robert Pattinson is set to return as ‘The Batman’ sequel confirmed

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

Yul Edochie welcomes son with 2nd wife

Yul Edochie welcomes son with 2nd wife

A story on society, love, and class-differentiation

A story on society, love, and class-differentiation

Burna Boy narrates how he produced the 'Twice As Tall' album on Zoom

Burna Boy narrates how he produced the 'Twice As Tall' album on Zoom

Afro-fusion singer Chyzzi teams up with Peruzzi on new hit single titled 'Offwhite' amid upcoming EP

Afro-fusion singer Chyzzi teams up with Peruzzi on new hit single titled 'Offwhite' amid upcoming EP

Black Sherif: I dreamt of performing on stage when I was in class six

Black Sherif: I dreamt of performing on stage when I was in class six

Trending

Nollywood movie ‘Sharon Stone’ featured on latest episode of US show ‘Atlanta’

Atlanta features clip from ‘Sharon Stone’ Nollywood movie

'Village Headmaster' back on screen after 34 years hiatus

'Village Headmaster' back on screen after 34 years hiatus

Netflix reportedly loses 200K subscribers in Q1

Netflix logo.

Netflix’s new ‘Blood Sisters’ poster reveals plot detail

‘Blood Sisters’ Netflix series [Netflix]