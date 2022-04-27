Principal photography is ongoing for the second sequel of the Omoni Oboli produced dramedy ‘Wives on Strike’.
Production officially kicks off for ‘Wives on Strike’ sequel
Omoni Oboli once again takes up the director’s chair.
Set to be directed by Oboli, the sequel titled ‘Wives on Strike The Uprising’ will star the film’s original cast including Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott and Oboli. Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo and comedian Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’ Adeaga will also join the cast.
Going by the filmmaker’s post, filming kicked off earlier this month with Nodash Adejuyigbe as Director of Photography.
First premiering in 2016, the original film follows a group of women who deny their husbands intimacy in a bid to force them to stand up for a young girl being forced into early marriage. A sequel followed the next year.
