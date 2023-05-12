The sports category has moved to a new website.

Principal photograpghy kicks off on 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft'

Inemesit Udodiong

Filming has officially begun on the upcoming project.

Meet the cast of 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft' [Instagram/Charlesofplay]
Charles Okpaleke of Play Network Studios shared the exciting news online along with some behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from the set.

Making the announcement, he wrote, "Remember the story of the teenagers that hijacked a Nigerian airways plane headed to Abuja and diverted it to Niger in 1993? The 4 boys (who are in their 50’s now) went to prison for over a decade. I was privileged to interview 3 of them 2 years ago and they gave me a detailed explanation on how they carried out the first ever plane hijack in Nigeria. Their story is now being adapted into a feature film for the world to see by Play Network Studios and Native media..."

As implied, the movie follows the story of the teenagers that hijacked a Nigerian airways plane headed to Abuja and diverted it to Niger in 1993 post the failed June 12 elections. Their audacious move was an attempt to force the government to hand over power to MKO Abiola.

The confirmed cast include Idia Aisien and Jemima Osunde. The film is supported by the British Film Institute (BFI).

A collaboration between Play Network Studios and Native media, the project is directed by Robert O.Peters with Rogers Ofime, and Agozie Ugwu attached as the producers.

Hijack 93: The Mad Men & the Aircraft first made headlines in 2021, after Okpaleke shared a social media announcement.

