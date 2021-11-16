Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu to produce Play Network's 'Hijacked 93'

According to Play Network boss Charles Okpaleke, the film preproduction is well underway ahead of a scheduled 2022 release. The film exec also unveiled Native media's Rogers Ofime and Agozie Ugwu as co-producers on the new project.

Recall that news of the forthcoming film titled 'Hijacked 93' first made headlines in May with the filmmaker sharing his excitement at working on the story.

"In line with our commitment to tell our Nigerian stories, my research and writing team at the @playnetworkstudios have been working on an amazing storyline for a few months now that is centered around the 1993 hijack of the Nigerian Airways," Okpaleke wrote.

The striking event which occurred on October 25, 1993 saw four Nigerian young men; Richard Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Rasaq-Lawal commandeer a Nigerian Airways airplane enroute Abuja from Lagos and forced its pilots to land in Niger republic. Their audacious move was an attempt to force the government to hand over power to MKO Abiola following the failed June 12 elections.