Play Network Studios unveils 7 forthcoming titles

The newly announced titles include the long anticipated 'Glamour Girls' remake expected to premiere this year alongside biopics of Jaja of Opobo and Shina Rambo.

The studio's new list also unveils 'The 93' Hijack', the title of its recently announced film based on the 1993 Nigerian Airways plane hijack.

Other titles include 'Aki and Paw', 'Man In The Mirror' and the studio's original film 'The Six' which will reportedly center on Ramsey Nouah's enigmatic character from 'Living In Bondage: Breaking Free'.