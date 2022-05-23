RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Pete Davidson bids farewell to 'SNL' with final appearance

Pete Davidson time on top American show 'Saturday Night Live' is ending after eight seasons.

Pete Davidson [EW]

For his final appearance, the comedian boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, jokingly talked about his time on the show with of course, a swipe at Kanye West.

"Hello Colin and Che, and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye," Davidson announced on SNL's Weekend Update with Colin Jost.

"I never imagined this would be my life. Back then, I was just a skinny kid that no one knew which race I was," he continued. "And now everyone knows I'm White because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work. Look at me now, I'm aging like an old banana."

The comedian also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram detailing his eight-year run on the show.

Davidson joined the Lorne Michaels created show in 2014, becoming the first person born in the 1990s to join the cast. At the time, the then 20-year-old was an unpopular Comedian.

According to multiple media outlets, Davidson is expected to maintain a relationship with Broadway Video, the production company for Saturday Night Life.

Two years later, Davidson was named Forbes 30 under 30, and in 2020, he released his Netflix comedy special: 'Pete Davidson: Alive From New York'. The 28-year-old comedian sparked romance rumours with reality star Kim Kardashian. The couple later made it Instagram official in March.

