According to reports confirmed by Awofeso, the forthcoming documentary titled 'In The Footsteps of Bishop Crowther' will feature a six-man tour of 20 locations within the space of 10 weeks. The locations will include cities visited by the bishop in his lifetime.

Some of the cities slated to be covered in the documentary include Badagry, Opobo, Brass, Bonny, Okrika, Lokoja, Bidda, Minna, Idah among others.