Multi award-winning Nigerian travel journalist Pelu Awofeso is set to produce a documentary based on revered Sierra-Leonean/Nigerian clergy and linguist Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther.
The documentary will tour locations visited by the clergy in his life time.
According to reports confirmed by Awofeso, the forthcoming documentary titled 'In The Footsteps of Bishop Crowther' will feature a six-man tour of 20 locations within the space of 10 weeks. The locations will include cities visited by the bishop in his lifetime.
Some of the cities slated to be covered in the documentary include Badagry, Opobo, Brass, Bonny, Okrika, Lokoja, Bidda, Minna, Idah among others.
In his lifetime, Crowther who was the first African Anglican bishop of West Africa, translated the Bible into the Yoruba language. He also compiled a dictionary in the same language.
