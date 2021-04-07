Ahead of the anticipated April 25 Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released a letter detailing new guidelines for the upcoming event.

Among the list of guidelines is the request that all nominees attend the event in person. According to US Today, nominees and guests will qualify as essential workers to attend the event in Los Angeles. Nominees are expected to begin arriving the United States from April 17 through to April 20.

In addition, there will be no option for nominees to attend the live show via zoom. “For those of you unable to attend due to scheduling or continued travel concerns, we want you to know that there will not be a Zoom option to go live,” the letter states.

“We will do everything possible to provide a safe evening for you all to enjoy in person, as well as all the millions of fans around the world, and we believe that virtual overshadows all those efforts. Those who cannot attend, the Academy will accept the Oscar on their behalf.”

Depending on risk assessment, all attendees including producers will be required to quarantine prior to the ceremony produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh. The ceremony will hold at the Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.