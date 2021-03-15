The Academy has published the long awaited nominees' list for the 93rd Oscars ahead of scheduled April 25 ceremony.

Regarded as one of the awards' most historic nominations, this year's Oscars saw two female directors and nine actors of colour including Chadwick Boseman and Daniel Kaluuya, get nods.

Tunisia's submission, 'The Man Who Sold His Skin' directed by Kaouther Ben Hania emerged the only African film on the International feature film category, the same category that saw Nigeria's 'The Milkmaid' make the eligibility stage.

Check out the nomination list:

Best international feature film

Another Round - Denmark

Better Days - Hong Kong

Collective - Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida? -Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best costume design

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best animated short film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best live-action short film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best documentary short

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal

Soul

Best production design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best film editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best animated feature film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best makeup and hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best original song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7