'Orah' lands a distribution deal at ongoing TIFF 2023

Faith Oloruntoyin

More good news for the Nigerian drama at the international festival.

Official image for Orah as it heads to TIFF 2023 [Twitter/akorokoafrica]
Official image for Orah as it heads to TIFF 2023 [Twitter/akorokoafrica]

In a release by the director Lonzo Nzekwe, the deal was received on September 9, 2023, a day after its first industry screening at the festival. According to him, Orah has landed a worldwide representation deal with CAA to sell the film in all territories around the world except Canada.

The producers in persons of Floyd Kane, Freddie Films, Amos Adetuyi, and Circle Blue Entertainment commented on the deal as they expressed the excitement it brings. Their joint statement read,"We look forward to sharing this powerful film with audiences worldwide and are delighted to have CAA on board to make that happen".

The crime thriller tells the story of an illegal immigrant in Toronto as a cabbie, whose teenage son gets murdered back in Nigeria. Now, she is on a mission to bring down the international money launderers' responsible for his death.

Shot in Lagos and Sudbury Ontario, Canada the cast led by Oyin Oladejo includes an array of both Nigerian and Canadian acts. They include OC Ukeje, Tina Mba, Lucy Ejim, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Femi Lawson, Ruby Akubueze, Somkele Iyah-Idahlama, Oris Erhuero, Morgan Bedard, Christopher Seivright and Agape Mngomezulu.

Watch the official trailer:

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

