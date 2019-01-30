OC Ukeje has recommended part of the speech rendered by Jason Bateman at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 to struggling actors.

The 37-year-old 'Potato Potahto' star took to his Instagram page to encourage all struggling actors to be patient and hang in there because their breakthrough is just one job away.

Jason Bateman, after receiving the the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Award, made the speech saying, "I just want to say to the people at home not working a frequently as they want, you are just one job away, you are pretty talented and hang in there."

The Screen Actors Guild awards held on Sunday, January 27, 2018 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and was hosted by Will & Grace's Megan Mullally.