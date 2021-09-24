RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Obi Emelonye's new film 'Blackmail' scoops first award

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The thriller has made official selection for a number of international festivals.

'Blackmail' poster unveils OC Ukeje [Instagram/obiemelonye]

'Badamasi' director Obi Emelonye has announced that his forthcoming feature film 'Blackmail' has won its first award.

According to Emelonye, the film which stars O.C. Ukeje in the lead role, recently scooped the Best Trailer award at the 2021 Changing Face International festival.

The filmmaker also announced the cyber security themed film made the selection list for this year's Urban British Film Festival.

Shot in the United Kingdom in 2020, the action thriller follows the story of Chinda (Ukeje), a well-known London actor who becomes involved in a sextortion lawsuit launched against him by Igor, a criminal oligarch and digital fraudster.

Mistaken identity, webcam hacking, and threats of violence puts Chinda's family at risk as he looks for the perpetrators.

Release details for 'Blackmail' are currently under wraps as the filmmaker is currently on tour for another project titled 'The Oratory'. The new movie will reportedly screen in over 16 countries.

