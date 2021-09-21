NOSC announce call for 94th Academy Awards IFF submissions

The Nigerian Oscars committee made the announcement confirming entries for the 94th Academy Awards via their social media handles on Monday September 20, 2021.

“The Nigeria Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy Awards in International Feature Film (IFF) submissions, has reopened the submission portal for the 94th Academy Awards from Monday, September 20th, to Monday, October 4th, 2021," the statement read.

Having successfully submitted two entries for the International Feature Film category, the NOSC has established itself as a game changer.

It will be recalled that in 2019, the committee also known as the Oscar selection committee submitted Nigeria's first-ever Oscar submission 'Lionheart' and in 2020, the committee unanimously voted Desmond Obviagele's 'The Milkmaid' for Academy consideration.

“We were able to make our first-ever entry submission to the Oscars for the International Feature Film Awards category as a country, and the awareness this has brought to the industry as a whole has been amazing. It has opened the industry to other markets, and we hope to see partnerships with other industries soon,” said NOSC chairperson, filmmaker Chineze Anyaene.