Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The House Of Secrets' is headed to Prime Video

The first off Anthill Studios' 2023 slate, the upcoming project has been described as a dreamy romance drama and film noir, a cinematic term used for movies that are mostly shot in gloomy grey, black, and white.

For now, not much is known about the plot, but Akinmolayan and Dolapo Adigun are reportedly credited as the writers.

Victoria Akunjobi is attached as the producer with Barny Emordi as director of photography.

Directed by Akinmolayan, the cast includes Efe Irele, Shawn Faqua, Kate Henshaw, Keppy Ekpenyong, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Femi Jacobs, Gbubemi Ejeye, Onajite Dede, Anee Icha, Funlola Aofiyebi, Najite Dede, Taye Arimoro, and Tobi Daniels.

Following Akinmolayan's multi-year deal with Prime Video in January, 2022, the movie is headed directly to Prime Video. This will be Antihill Studio's first straight-to-streaming title.