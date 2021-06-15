RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Chief Daddy 2' is my most beautiful film yet - Niyi Akinmolayan

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The sequel will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Niyi Akinmolayan

Principal photography has officially wrapped up for EbonyLife Film's latest Netflix project, 'Chief Daddy 2' and its director, Niyi Akinmolayan appears to be over the moon.

Recommended articles

Akinmolayan, who directed the first movie, recently took to his Instagram handle to announce the end of the production which he described as his 'most beautiful film yet'.

"It’s a Wrap on #chiefdaddy2. I Particularly love this one because some of the people I worked with on the first film took on way bigger roles on the second one... Chief Daddy 2 is my most beautiful film yet and I can’t wait for you all to see it exclusively on Netflix," Akinmolayan wrote.

Shot in Lagos and Dubai, the sequel co-produced by Ted Abudu and Isioma Osaje, promises more adventures from the Beecroft family.

First released in 2018, the comedy written by Bode Asiyanbi follows the dysfunctional family's shenanigans following the demise of their benefactor. It starred Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwo, Funke Akindele-Bello, Ini Edo, Joke Silva, Dakore Akande and more. Majority of the original film's cast will reprise their roles in the anticipated sequel.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Chief Daddy 2' is my most beautiful film yet - Niyi Akinmolayan

Tonto Dikeh says she sponsored IVF treatments for 7 women in honour of the late Ibidun Ighodalo

‘I brought them together’ - Actress Mercy Aigbe speaks on Toyin Lawani’s marriage to Segun Wealth

Adekunle Adejuyigbe, Ema Edosio, 6 others selected for U.S Embassy and Catalyst Story Institute storytelling project

American singer Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have secretly married

'Eyimofe' set to premiere in Benelux nations as MOOOV secures distribution deal

Princess Shyngle says there is no such thing as a man and woman being besties

Actress Lizzy Anjorin and hubby to dedicate baby in 10 cities in the United States of America

Yomi Casual hospitalised after surviving a car accident