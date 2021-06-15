'Chief Daddy 2' is my most beautiful film yet - Niyi Akinmolayan

Akinmolayan, who directed the first movie, recently took to his Instagram handle to announce the end of the production which he described as his 'most beautiful film yet'.

"It’s a Wrap on #chiefdaddy2. I Particularly love this one because some of the people I worked with on the first film took on way bigger roles on the second one... Chief Daddy 2 is my most beautiful film yet and I can’t wait for you all to see it exclusively on Netflix," Akinmolayan wrote.

Shot in Lagos and Dubai, the sequel co-produced by Ted Abudu and Isioma Osaje, promises more adventures from the Beecroft family.