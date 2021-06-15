'Chief Daddy 2' is my most beautiful film yet - Niyi Akinmolayan
The sequel will premiere exclusively on Netflix.
Akinmolayan, who directed the first movie, recently took to his Instagram handle to announce the end of the production which he described as his 'most beautiful film yet'.
"It’s a Wrap on #chiefdaddy2. I Particularly love this one because some of the people I worked with on the first film took on way bigger roles on the second one... Chief Daddy 2 is my most beautiful film yet and I can’t wait for you all to see it exclusively on Netflix," Akinmolayan wrote.
Shot in Lagos and Dubai, the sequel co-produced by Ted Abudu and Isioma Osaje, promises more adventures from the Beecroft family.
First released in 2018, the comedy written by Bode Asiyanbi follows the dysfunctional family's shenanigans following the demise of their benefactor. It starred Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwo, Funke Akindele-Bello, Ini Edo, Joke Silva, Dakore Akande and more. Majority of the original film's cast will reprise their roles in the anticipated sequel.
