The who's who of the Nigerian movie industry celebrate film and culture in Benin

It was attended by a diverse range of professionals, including Mary Njoku, CEO of Rok Studios; actor Ibrahim Suleiman; director Lancelot Imaseun; comedian Ali Baba; CEO of Filmhouse Cinemas Kene Mkparu; Victor Sanchez, Head of Production at Multichoice Nigeria; Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Director-General of the National Film and Video Censors Board; Bukola Oloyede, Head of Sony Nigeria; and many others.

The opening ceremony was a dazzling affair, with speeches from ESIFF organisers highlighting the state's rich heritage of creative talent. The event also featured the screening of a selection of short films and feature-length productions, including Scar, starring Mary Njoku and Uzee Usman, and Osato, starring veteran actress Mercy Aigbe, Femi Branch, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Big Brother Naija Winner, Phyna.

The festival's emphasis on showcasing Edo-made films is a testament to the state's vibrant film community. Edo has long been a hotbed of creative talent, with artists, musicians, and athletes all making significant contributions to the national and global scene.

