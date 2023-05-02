Mo Abudu launches new passion project 'Mo Abudu Films'

Making the announcement online, the media mogul stated that she was thrilled to dive into this new chapter in her life and career.

Abudu will be exploring a wide range of genres and themes as a writer and director using a more personal and intimate approach to storytelling under this film outfit.

She stated, "I strongly believe that film is an incredibly powerful medium to share stories, ideas and perspectives. There are so many shades of life, so many layers to explore, and I am eager to bring my unique voice to the art of storytelling through Mo Abudu Films."

Abudu also shed some light on what the audience can expect from her new adventure.

In her words, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to explore a wide range of genres and themes that are close to my heart. From uplifting stories of triumph and resilience to thought-provoking narratives that challenge the status quo, I am excited to share my vision with the world... Whether it's a heart-warming drama, an exciting action-packed thriller or a poignant romantic film, I am excited to explore the many different shades of storytelling through film. I am eager to bring my unique perspective to each and every project, and I look forward to sharing my films with the world through Mo Abudu Films."

Prior to this new venture, Abudu has executive produced Nollywood titles like Castle & Castle, Blood Sisters and the recently released A Sunday Affair under the EbonyLife brand.