Mo Abudu's psychological short films are now eligible for Oscars Awards

In a post shared on November 8, 2023, the producer shared the news alongside gratitude to the cast and crew. According to her, the two recently released short films, which are her first projects as a director, are now eligible to compete in the international awards academy known as the Oscars.

In her words, "It brings immense joy to Mo Abudu Films and The EbonyLife Group to stand behind two incredible short films, "IYAWO MI" and "HER PERFECT LIFE," which I had the privilege to write and direct. These films are now eligible for Academy (The Oscars) Award consideration in the "THE LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM CATEGORY."

Abudu's short films, Iyawo Mi and Her Perfect Life, are both psychological thrillers which address mental health issues affecting two ladies and their families.

These projects aren't the only ones with the likelihood of representing the country at the international awards as Mami Wata was recently selected as Nigerias choice for the International Feature Film category at Oscars 2024.

Iyawo Mi (My Wife) tells the heart-wrenching story of a young married man named Kunle, who lives in the impoverished downtown area of Lagos. His night of horror begins when he returns home to his wife, Eniola hallucinating, screaming at their children and neighbours, and threatening to kill everyone.

The predominately Yoruba language film features Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Segun Arinze, and Jude Chukwuka.

Her Perfect Life follows the life of Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, a woman with a seemingly perfect life. At 39, she has it all; a flourishing career, a growing business, a loving husband, and two bright and beautiful children. Beneath the picture-perfect exterior, she wants to end it all.

It features Pearl Thusi and Joseph Benjamin as lead actors, whilst the support roles include Omawunmi Dada, Uzo Osimpka, Christian Paul, and Mary Lazarus.