ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Mo Abudu's psychological short films are now eligible for Oscars Awards

Faith Oloruntoyin

Nollywood is steadily proving to be worthy of international competitions.

Mo Abudu joins forces with Idris Elba to empower African storytellers [Credit: Kelechi Amadi-Obi]
Mo Abudu joins forces with Idris Elba to empower African storytellers [Credit: Kelechi Amadi-Obi]

Recommended articles

In a post shared on November 8, 2023, the producer shared the news alongside gratitude to the cast and crew. According to her, the two recently released short films, which are her first projects as a director, are now eligible to compete in the international awards academy known as the Oscars.

In her words, "It brings immense joy to Mo Abudu Films and The EbonyLife Group to stand behind two incredible short films, "IYAWO MI" and "HER PERFECT LIFE," which I had the privilege to write and direct. These films are now eligible for Academy (The Oscars) Award consideration in the "THE LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM CATEGORY."

ADVERTISEMENT

Abudu's short films, Iyawo Mi and Her Perfect Life, are both psychological thrillers which address mental health issues affecting two ladies and their families.

These projects aren't the only ones with the likelihood of representing the country at the international awards as Mami Wata was recently selected as Nigerias choice for the International Feature Film category at Oscars 2024.

Iyawo Mi (My Wife) tells the heart-wrenching story of a young married man named Kunle, who lives in the impoverished downtown area of Lagos. His night of horror begins when he returns home to his wife, Eniola hallucinating, screaming at their children and neighbours, and threatening to kill everyone.

The predominately Yoruba language film features Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Segun Arinze, and Jude Chukwuka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her Perfect Life follows the life of Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, a woman with a seemingly perfect life. At 39, she has it all; a flourishing career, a growing business, a loving husband, and two bright and beautiful children. Beneath the picture-perfect exterior, she wants to end it all.

It features Pearl Thusi and Joseph Benjamin as lead actors, whilst the support roles include Omawunmi Dada, Uzo Osimpka, Christian Paul, and Mary Lazarus.

The short films premiered on October 6, 2023, at the EbonyLife Cinemas in Lagos, Nigeria.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches 700 million views on YouTube in road to 1 billion

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches 700 million views on YouTube in road to 1 billion

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris break up after 1-year relationship

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris break up after 1-year relationship

I would rather give my husband a kidney than my father - Regina Daniels

I would rather give my husband a kidney than my father - Regina Daniels

Mo Abudu's psychological short films are now eligible for Oscars Awards

Mo Abudu's psychological short films are now eligible for Oscars Awards

DJ Khaled confirms that Burna Boy will be in his new album

DJ Khaled confirms that Burna Boy will be in his new album

Funke Akindele launches FAAN 360 film production house

Funke Akindele launches FAAN 360 film production house

Nigerian Sensation Dunnie is Spotify's EQUAL Africa Ambassador for November

Nigerian Sensation Dunnie is Spotify's EQUAL Africa Ambassador for November

'RAVI' is a bold statement of intent where the music speaks for itself

'RAVI' is a bold statement of intent where the music speaks for itself

Bahd Man Niko shows the quintessential making of a Street act in 'OTP'

Bahd Man Niko shows the quintessential making of a Street act in 'OTP'

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mami Wata is set to screen across states in the Untied Kingdom [The Sundance Institute]

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is headed to United Kingdom

Nigerian horror movies for your delight this period [Intagram/kingjayfranklyn/kayodeKasum/jujustories]

Here are 3 Nigerian horror movies to enjoy this Halloween season

The Origin: Madam Koi Koi returns with its second chapter [Instagram/kingjfranklyn]

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

Adire is one of the movies making its debut this weekend [Instagram/FilmOneStudios]

Here are 3 Nigerian movie recommendations for your delight this weekend