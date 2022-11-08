RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix unveils trailer for 5-part series ‘Far From Home’

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Inkblot produced limited series follows a charismatic teenager and will debut on the streamer this December.

Netflix has unveiled a first-look trailer for its new young adult series ‘Far From Home’ ahead of its December 16 release.

Written by Dami Elebe, ‘Far From Home’ follows the story of Ishaya (Mike Afolarin), a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family whose dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite. All the while a huge secret threatens Ishaya’s newfound status and, ultimately, his family’s safety.

The five-part series blends an ensemble of up-and-coming talents and established screen legends including Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bucci Franklin, Bimbo Akintola, Linda Ejiofor, Chioma Akpotha, Femi Branch, Carol King and Ufuoma Mcdermott. Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe, Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye, Olumide Oworu and Natse Jemide are part of the vanguard of rising stars.

Filming for the Netflix original wrapped up principal photography earlier this year, two years after Inkblot Productions first announced the collaboration.

On the upcoming title release, co-creator of Far From Home and founder of Inkblot Productions Chinaza Onuzo says: “We’re excited to be partnering with Netflix to create this special show on a global scale for and about young Nigerians.

“Working with such an amazing cast and crew to tell this unique story about making your way in the world and chasing your dreams no matter your status in life is such a privilege and honor.”

‘Far From Home’ premieres globally on December 16, 2022.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

