Neo feels betrayed by Alex on 'BBNaija All Stars'

During a diary session on Tuesday, August 14, 2023, with Big Brother, Neo explained the reason for his outburst at Alex the previous day. Apparently, he had no reason to have carried a grudge against Adekunle during the HOH games, but Alex had fuelled things up when she withheld a vital truth from both parties as regards a laundry incident. Adekunle and Neo's fight also gravitated into the drama between Adekunle and Pere .

Apparently, two days prior, Adekunle and Neo had clashed over the placement of their clothes while it was in the washing machine, to which Neo had flared up. According to him, "Alex was there and saw me flaring up for that reason. I walked out of the scene and without my knowledge, Alex had a conversation with Adekunle concerning the incident that happened and they came to a conclusion as to what the situation was. So now, you saw that I had gone off on this person and that the point where you could've been an intermediary so that I would apologise, she didn't. Yesterday after the HOH games he brought up the issue again, He called Alex and Alex who was supposed to be the middle person refused to be a part of the conversation. It was later I knew that she came to the conclusion that I didn't know"...