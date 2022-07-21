'Money Miss Road' screens in Lagos ahead of July theatrical debut

Pulse Nigeria

Impressively, the film recorded a standing ovation and rave reviews from attendees about the quality of the production. The unanimous ovation ended with an interactive session with the press headlined by Odiete and Achufusi.

Directed by UK-based multiple award-winning filmmaker Obi Emelonye, the action comedy is set to hit cinemas this Friday, July 22. The Blue Pictures Entertainment, Codeo Limited and The Nollywood Factory collaboration, follows two down-on-their-luck friends, Josiah and Joseph.

When Josiah’s wife Lucy arrives without notice and with their three daughters, Joseph checks into a local hotel. But, a mix-up lands him in a room belonging to Diokpa, a local criminal Lord.

What Joseph finds in Diokpa’s room changes his life and that of his friend Josiah, thus sparking a game of cat and mouse.

Speaking on the message behind the story, Producer Joy Odiete shared in an interview that it spoke to vices Nigerians hope to see change.“We see people running into money that they never thought that they could ever have,” Odiete said.

Reiterating Odiete’s thoughts, Emelonye who doubles as the film’s writer, added that the story is inspired by the ‘get rich quick’ trend that is fast becoming a lifestyle for many young people.