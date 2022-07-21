RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Money Miss Road' screens in Lagos ahead of July theatrical debut

On Tuesday, July 19, industry elites and pressmen joined Blue Pictures for the screening of ‘Money Miss Road’, its riveting new production.

The exclusive event was held at the Blue Pictures Cinema Onikan, Lagos, and had in attendance the film’s cast members Jidekene Achufusi, Charly Boy Oputa, producer Joy Odiete, CEO of Blue Pictures, as well as film executives and investors.

Impressively, the film recorded a standing ovation and rave reviews from attendees about the quality of the production. The unanimous ovation ended with an interactive session with the press headlined by Odiete and Achufusi.

Directed by UK-based multiple award-winning filmmaker Obi Emelonye, the action comedy is set to hit cinemas this Friday, July 22. The Blue Pictures Entertainment, Codeo Limited and The Nollywood Factory collaboration, follows two down-on-their-luck friends, Josiah and Joseph.

When Josiah’s wife Lucy arrives without notice and with their three daughters, Joseph checks into a local hotel. But, a mix-up lands him in a room belonging to Diokpa, a local criminal Lord.

What Joseph finds in Diokpa’s room changes his life and that of his friend Josiah, thus sparking a game of cat and mouse.

Speaking on the message behind the story, Producer Joy Odiete shared in an interview that it spoke to vices Nigerians hope to see change.“We see people running into money that they never thought that they could ever have,” Odiete said.

Reiterating Odiete’s thoughts, Emelonye who doubles as the film’s writer, added that the story is inspired by the ‘get rich quick’ trend that is fast becoming a lifestyle for many young people.

Money Miss Road is executive-produced by Odinaka Emmanuel Offia with Radisson Blu Anchorage VI Lagos as partners. The stars AMVCA award-winning star actor Jidekene Achufusi, Josh2Funny, Charly Boy, Anthony Monjaro, Chioma Adibe, Melvin Oduah, and premieres in cinemas on July 22, 2022.

