ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Mo Abudu appointed Guest Programmer for Oscars organiser's Academy Museum

Faith Oloruntoyin

In the role, she will oversee a selection of movies tagged Echoes Of Africa.

Mo Abudu has been appointed as Guest programmer at Oscars Academy Museum [Credit: Kelechi Amadi-Obi]
Mo Abudu has been appointed as Guest programmer at Oscars Academy Museum [Credit: Kelechi Amadi-Obi]

Recommended articles

The Academy Museum serves as the official museum of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body that for years has been responsible for the Oscars.

One of her roles includes hosting a series of screening for movies tagged Echoes Of Africa. Echoes Of Africa will delve into "African experiences, triumphs, dreams, and realities through a captivating lineup of films, which will be presented in partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP)."

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is scheduled for February 1 to 9, 2024, in Los Angeles, with an array of African movies which include The Little Girl Who Sold the Sun (1999), Le Franc (1994), Vaya Timbuktu, This is Not a Burial, It's a Ressurection and Monangambé (1968).

According to Abudu, "ECHOES OF AFRICA presents a vivid mosaic of African perspectives, capturing the enduring resonance of its cinema." She also described the experience as a vital way to get connected to the African narrative. In her words, "An enthralling cinematic odyssey awaits, promising to leave you stirred, enlightened, and intimately connected with Africa’s vibrant essence."

This appointment underscores the impact that Nollywood filmmakers have been playing in the international movie industry. The Academy has also invited Nigerians, including the actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to vote in some of its categories.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 11, 2024.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems opens up on being bullied for how her voice sounds while grown up

Tems opens up on being bullied for how her voice sounds while grown up

Adekunle Gold features on new NBA 2K24 soundtrack

Adekunle Gold features on new NBA 2K24 soundtrack

Mo Abudu appointed Guest Programmer for Oscars organiser's Academy Museum

Mo Abudu appointed Guest Programmer for Oscars organiser's Academy Museum

Fireboy shares visuals for thrilling single 'Obaa Sima'

Fireboy shares visuals for thrilling single 'Obaa Sima'

Cynthia Morgan accuses Nigerians of bullying Mohbad's father

Cynthia Morgan accuses Nigerians of bullying Mohbad's father

Freeme Digital CEO, Michael Ugwu Re-Elected To Merlin Board

Freeme Digital CEO, Michael Ugwu Re-Elected To Merlin Board

Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Emmys

Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Emmys

Tania Omotayo on how the editing of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' did her dirty

Tania Omotayo on how the editing of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' did her dirty

₦5 million naira is change - 'BBNaija' star Phyna doubles down

₦5 million naira is change - 'BBNaija' star Phyna doubles down

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NdaniTV's Skinny Girl In Transit is back for a 7th Season!

Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' will return Q1 of this year

Deyemi Okanlawon

Here's all you need to know about Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All Is Fair In Love'

Tiwa Savage in 'Water and Garri' [Prime Video]

Tiwa Savage's film 'Water and Garri' to debut on Prime Video in 2024

Folu Storms has joined the cast for the upcoming 'Spiraling' series

Folu Storms to star alongside Seun Ajayi in new series 'Spiraling'