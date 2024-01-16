Mo Abudu appointed Guest Programmer for Oscars organiser's Academy Museum

The Academy Museum serves as the official museum of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body that for years has been responsible for the Oscars.

One of her roles includes hosting a series of screening for movies tagged Echoes Of Africa. Echoes Of Africa will delve into "African experiences, triumphs, dreams, and realities through a captivating lineup of films, which will be presented in partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP)."

The event is scheduled for February 1 to 9, 2024, in Los Angeles, with an array of African movies which include The Little Girl Who Sold the Sun (1999), Le Franc (1994), Vaya Timbuktu, This is Not a Burial, It's a Ressurection and Monangambé (1968).

According to Abudu, "ECHOES OF AFRICA presents a vivid mosaic of African perspectives, capturing the enduring resonance of its cinema." She also described the experience as a vital way to get connected to the African narrative. In her words, "An enthralling cinematic odyssey awaits, promising to leave you stirred, enlightened, and intimately connected with Africa’s vibrant essence."

This appointment underscores the impact that Nollywood filmmakers have been playing in the international movie industry. The Academy has also invited Nigerians, including the actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to vote in some of its categories.