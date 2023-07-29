ADVERTISEMENT
Mind-blowing channels on GOtv Supa+ that will leave you glued to your television

Mind-blowing channels on GOtv Supa+ that will leave you glued to your television.
Mind-blowing channels on GOtv Supa+ that will leave you glued to your television.

Starting August 1, for a sum of N10,500 monthly, existing GOtv customers and new subscribers on GOtv Supa+ will be able to access premium channels such as SuperSport Premier League, Super Sports Select 3, Disney Channel, and Universal TV among others. We know that variety is the spice of life, but with GOtv Supa+, the variety is about to get richer.

If you are an ardent follower of the English Premier League, what you have consistently clamoured for is finally at your fingertips. You can now watch your beloved teams challenge one another over 38 rounds from the comfort of your own home with the addition of SuperSport Premier League and Super Select 3 to GOtv Supa+.

This is in addition to exciting football games from Europe’s top leagues such as the Spanish La Liga where reigning champions, Barcelona will have to ward off competition from the rest of the league over 38-matches and the Italian Serie A where Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen and Napoli will fight to defend their champions status, currently showing on other SuperSport channels.

Brace for more interesting series and heart-pounding crime thrillers on Universal TV. You get to catch up with some of Hollywood’s finest crime drama television series including The Equalizer starring veteran actress Queen Latifah, the heroic adventure of Shemar Franklin Moore as Sergeant Daniel on S.W.A.T, the action-filled Chicago PD, starring Sophia Bush and Jesse Lee as members of the gallant Chicago Police department.

The kids are not left out! You get to add more variety to their content choice with Disney Channel. This holiday season, they get to follow interesting kids’ drama series such as the first season of Vikingskool where they get to see how the trio of Erik, Yiva, and Arni embark on various challenging adventures in their bid to become notable Viking warriors and the first season of the comic Lab Rats which follows the story of how a teenage boy (Leo) discovered an underground lab when he moved into his stepfather’s high-tech house.

Your home viewing experience is set to get a whole lot better. You also get to enjoy a sizzling drama on Big Brother Naija pop-up channel, interesting local series on Africa Magic Urban, Africa Magic Yoruba, Africa Magic Hausa, Africa Magic Igbo, and many other exciting channels at your disposal!

If you are an existing subscriber, upgrade using the self-service code *288# or the MyGOv app. If you are a new customer, you can visit the nearest GOtv dealer to purchase your decoder today to enjoy top content at an affordable price.

