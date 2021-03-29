Michael Akinrogunde has been unveiled as director for the upcoming 'Ghost and the Tout' sequel.

While confirming the sequel's title 'The Ghost And The Tout Too', the award-winning director confirmed his role via an Instagram post. He wrote: "Proud and excited to announce that I'm directing the sequel to the blockbuster #TheGhostAndTheToutToo I have the rare opportunity to be working with the World Best @toyin_abraham on this world class film and I've learnt so much from her, her work ethic and her huge heart for people! Thank you Ma for the honour."

Principal photography for the forthcoming comedy began two weeks ago in Lagos with details under wraps. The sequel stars Abraham who will reportedly reprise her role as Isila, Patience Ozokwo, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Iyabo Ojo, Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Edo, Ali Nuhu, Anita 'Real Warri Pikin' Asuoha, 9ice among others.

The 2018 comedy directed by Charles Uwagbai, follows the story of Isila, a tout who discovers a psychic ability to communicate with a ghost. The movie premiered on Netflix in 2020.