Nollywood sweetheart, Toyin Abraham is back on set filming a new feature film which will reportedly premiere later this year.

While the top producer is yet to officially confirm the title of the new feature, she recently shared a video sharing the film slate with the production title labelled 'The Ghost and The Tout'.

Abraham also unveiled AMVCA award-winning director Michael 'Amapsalmist' Akinrogunde as the film's director.

As is the norm with her productions, the actress plays lead but stars alongside notable veteran actors including Patience Ozokwo, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Odunlade Adekola, Ini Edo, Ali Nuhu and Deyemi Okanlawon. It also stars Osas Ighodaro, Instagram comedienne Anita Asuoha and singer 9ice.

BTS from Toyin Abraham's forthcoming feature film

Kolawole Ajeyemi, 9ice and Toyin Abraham [Instagram/@toyin_abraham]

Abraham revealed during an exclusive interview with Pulse in 2020 that she'll be working on a sequel to the Charles Uwagbai directed 'Ghost and the Tout' and a yet to be titled series to be directed by her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.