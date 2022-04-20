RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman unveil trailer for 'Due Parenting Pod'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The couple are set to share their parenting experience in the soon-to-premiere podcast.

Nollywood couple Linda Ejiofor Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman have launched the official trailer for their new tell-all podcast 'Due Parenting Pod'.

The show's first season which drops this Friday, April 22, will see the celebrity couple share their "preconception, pregnancy, birth and now parenting" journey.

"This is something we have been meaning to do for the longest time, but a mixture of procrastination, shyness and work schedules just kept preventing us from going ahead. But we finally did it," Ejiofor wrote in an Instagram post announcing the podcast.

"Yes, our tell-all podcast that primarily talks about our journey from preconception, pregnancy, birth and now parenting is here! It is called the DUE PARENTING PODCAST, and we share the little we have learned on this journey whilst learning from the experiences of our friends and guests."

While the couple have featured in a number of projects together including Africa Magic's long-standing TV show 'Tinsel', this will officially be their first project co-produced together.

Linda and Ibrahim tied the knot back in November 2018 and have a son together.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

