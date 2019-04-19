Esoro is portrayed in a new light in the movie, which had its media screening on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

The ‘Jumbled’ actress is paired with Tana Adelana to deliver the romantic comedy that tells the story of two friends seeking love after too many heartbreaks.

Directed by Marc Adebesin, ‘Alter Date’ features Iyabo Ojo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Kenneth Okolie, Frederick Leonard, Joseph Momodu, and Yemisi Banjoko. The movie is produced by Yemi Banjoko.

‘Alter Date’ follows the lives of three friends; Remi, Elizabeth and Timi. Remi and Elizabeth have both been unlucky with men. Remi wants a man that is rich, showers her with love and care, while Elizabeth is the hopeless romantic who falls in love with the wrong men. Timi on the other hand is the ‘guy friend’ whose shoulders are constantly available for his friends to cry on after a heart break.