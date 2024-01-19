Latest trailer reveals more chaos in season 7 of 'Skinny Girl In Transit'

The short clip posted on Ndani TV's social media pages and YouTube channel gives more insight into some of the additional cast, as well as the chaotic drama that will unfold this season.

Mohammed (Timini Egbuson) and Shalewa (Sharon Ooja) are seen trying to plan a wedding, but we also see the struggles Shalewa goes through with the preparation and the cultural differences between them.

Beverly Naya, and one of the new cast member, Kunle Remi are seen tossing the idea of feelings, with the latter not reciprocating the feelings. And let's not forget the leads Mide (Ayoola Ayolola) and Tiwa (Abimbola Craig) who are faced with new challenges in their relationship, whilst handling the challenges of being new parents.

Created by Temi Balogun, the popular Ndani TV web series follows the story of Tiwa (Craig), a millennial navigating life in Lagos. The show has taken viewers on her journey trying to lose weight, eventually falling in love, marriage, and juggling career hurdles alongside all the family drama.

Written by Lani Aisida, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi and Abdul Tijani Ahmed who doubles as the producer, Skinny Girl In Transit season seven promises lots of drama outside of the Mide and Tiwa dynamics.

Original cast members like Ngozi Nwosu, Bisola Aiyeola, Ayo Adesanya, and Woli Arole returned. While BBNaija alumnus Diana Russet and Tony Umez have been announced as the latest additions.

