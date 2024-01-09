Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' will return Q1 of this year

Shock Ng reported that the release of the new season is set for the first quarter of 2024 in a post on Twitter. The last episode of the series aired on February 14, 2020.

The new season is expected to follow the arrival of the baby, where they left off in the last season. A teaser released in May 2023, showed a glimpse of the naming ceremony.

Productions are believed to have wrapped up in late 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new season is written by Lani Aisida, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi, Abdul Tijani Ahmed who doubles as the producer and Bunmi Ajakaiye who is also the series director.

From the short clip, we can expect the return of Abimbola Craig, Ayoola Ayolola, Ngozi Nwosu, Bisola Aiyeola, Ayo Adesanya, Sharon Ooja, Timini Egbuson and Woli Arole as cast members.

Created by Temi Balogun, the web series follows the story of Tiwa (Craig), a plus-sized woman in Lagos. With 69 episodes so far, the show has taken viewers on her journey trying to lose weight, eventually falling in love, marriage and juggling career hurdles alongside all the family drama.

An instant hit, it helped solidified Craig as a rising star in Nollywood. It was also responsible for the careers of many stars, taking them to new height of fame, including Ooja and Timini, who at the time was only relatively known for his work on MTV Shuga.