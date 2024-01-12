ADVERTISEMENT
Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' season 7 to premiere this January

Faith Oloruntoyin

Kunle Remi, BBNaija alumnus Diana Russet, and Tony Umez have all joined the cast.

The production studio via a post on Instagram has announced January 26, 2024, as the set date for the debut. The new release, just like previous seasons, will be on the Ndani TV's YouTube channel.

Directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye, this new season comes after three years of silence since the last episode was aired. But now, fans can rest easy knowing that their favourite acts and love stories will return in two weeks.

Created by Temi Balogun, the web series follows the story of Tiwa (Abimbola Craig), a plus-sized woman in Lagos. The show has taken viewers on her journey trying to lose weight, eventually falling in love, marriage and juggling career hurdles alongside all the family drama.

And now, written by Lani Aisida, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi, Abdul Tijani Ahmed, who doubles as the producer, season seven will continue from where they left off in the last season, which is the birth of Tiwa and Mide's (Ayoola Ayolola) baby. With a newborn in the mix, the couple must wiggle through the challenges that have now caused a strain in their relationship.

Original cast members like Ngozi Nwosu, Bisola Aiyeola, Ayo Adesanya, Sharon Ooja, Timini Egbuson and Woli Arole returned. While Kunle Remi, BBNaija alumnus Diana Russet, and Tony Umez have been announced as the latest additions.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

