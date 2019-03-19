'Mokalik' was screened at the Twin Waters, Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

The screening, in partnership with Canon, is coming a month after the release of the official trailer of the movie featuring Femi Adebayo, Tooni Afolayan, Ayo Adesanya, Fathia Williams, and Lateef Oladimeji.

The screening had in attendance Tunde Kelani, Jahman Anikulapo, Mahmood Alli-Balogun, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Chioma Ude, Lagos state commissioner, Steve Ayorinde, Simi, Toni Afolayan, Toni Kan, Olumide Iyanda, members of cast and crew of 'Mokalik.'

ALSO READ: Watch 4 teasers from Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Mokalik’ before trailer release

The award-winning actor, film producer and director also featured, singer Simisola Ogunleye, a.k.a Simi, in her debut acting role and Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tobi Bakre.

Comic actors, including Wale Akorede (Okunu), Ayo Ogunshina (Papa Lolo) and Dayo Akinpelu (Alabi Yellow), also starred in the movie.

Written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Kunle Afolayan, 'Mokalik' is set in an automobile repair workshop (mechanic village).

The plot follows the story of an 11-year-old boy, Ponmile, from the middle-class suburbs, whose parents decided to help him find his path in life as an apprentice at a mechanic workshop.

When his father arrives to take him home, Ponmile has to make up his mind if he wants to return to school or take on his apprenticeship full time.