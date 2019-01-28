Kunle Afolayan has continued to release teaser shots from his new movie, ‘Mokalik’ ahead of the film’s trailer release.

Afolayan has told fans and movie buffs that the film’s official trailer will be released on February 1, 2019.

The filmmaker has, however, not disclosed the official release date of the movie.

Three of the teasers released, have Kunle Afolayan’s son, Darimisire, interacting with established actors that include Abdulateef Adedimeji, Charles Okocha, Samuel Ajibola and Wale Akorede aka Okunnu.

In another teaser, the young actor was seen interacting with singing sensation, Simi.

The movie features Femi Adebayo, Fathia Williams, Samuel Ajirebi, Simi, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Charles Okocha, Samuel Ajibola, Tobi Bakre, and Wale Akorede.

Directed and produced by Kunle Afolayan, the movie sees Darimisire Afolayan doing an internship at a mechanic workshop.