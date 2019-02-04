After a series of teasers for Kunle Afolayan’s upcoming movie, ‘Mokaliki’ the official trailer premiered on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Featuring music star, Simi and Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tobi Bakre, the movie is scheduled for cinema release in 2019.

Written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Kunle Afolayan, the film is set in an automobile repair workshop (mechanic village) and follows the story of a young boy, who decides to find his path in life as an apprentice at the automobile repair workshop.

Ayo Ogunshina, Dayo Akinpelu, Femi Adebayo, Ayo Adesanya, Lateef Adedimeji, Fathia Williams, Damilola Ogunsi, Charles Okocha, Jumoke George, and Olayiwola Razaq all starred in the movie.

‘Mokalik’ follows the career of an 11-year-old boy, Jaiye, from the middle-class suburbs who spends the day as a lowly apprentice at a mechanic workshop in order to view life from the other side of the tracks.

When his father arrives to take him home; Jaiye has to make up his mind if he wants to return to school or take on his apprenticeship full time.

‘Mokalik’ will, not only, bring to life relatable humour but also mirrors the world of local automobile repairers and the people around them. For example, the audience will definitely immediately relate with a scene where a young boy crushing on an older lady asks if she will ever marry a mechanic.