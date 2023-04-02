Khosi wins 'BBTitans', goes home with $100k

She was crowned the winner during the finale of ‘Ziyakhala Wahala’ edition tonight, April 2, 2023.

Khosi goes home with the grand prize of $100,000 (over N50,000 million) cash prize, including endorsement deals.

She beat 23 housemates during the show that lasted for 72-days, hosted by Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The 25-year-old is a journalist, Instagram model, fitness guru and content creator who kept viewers entertained with her personality and love interests.

With Khosi as winner, we have Kanaga JNR as first-runner up and Tsatsii as 2nd runner-up.

The rest of the six finalists, Ipeleng, Ebubu, and Yvonne, were evicted earlier from the show.