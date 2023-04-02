Khosi wins 'BBTitans', goes home with $100k
Congratulations are in order for the winner of the first edition of the show!
She was crowned the winner during the finale of ‘Ziyakhala Wahala’ edition tonight, April 2, 2023.
Khosi goes home with the grand prize of $100,000 (over N50,000 million) cash prize, including endorsement deals.
She beat 23 housemates during the show that lasted for 72-days, hosted by Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
The 25-year-old is a journalist, Instagram model, fitness guru and content creator who kept viewers entertained with her personality and love interests.
With Khosi as winner, we have Kanaga JNR as first-runner up and Tsatsii as 2nd runner-up.
The rest of the six finalists, Ipeleng, Ebubu, and Yvonne, were evicted earlier from the show.
A first of its kind, 'BBTitans' premiered on January 15, 2023 with contestants from both Nigeria and South Africa.
