Khosi to win BBTitans with her street credibility, according to our analysts

23 housemates started the game, and as it got tougher, many were dropped, leaving us with the last six standing as they anticipate who will win the competition.

But they are not the only ones wondering who will win the show. We—the fans and audience—are in the same boat, but we can only guess and predict who will win based on patterns and events that have happened during the past three months.

In this article, we analyse the finalists and their advantages to predict who will win the show come Sunday.

First, who are the finalists?

We know you know them by name, but who are they in relation to the show and the stance they have in the grand scheme of things?

Ipeleng

This South African housemate is perhaps the trailblazer in the house with the highest number of first-to-dos, from being the first female to win the arena game to being the first housemate with a guaranteed slot in the finale, among others.

She might have had a good run on the show based on several reasons, but her fanbase is not the strongest on the outside.

Ebubu

The Nigerian housemates won the hearts of many on opening night and can easily be regarded as one of the audience's favourites.

Whether as a strategy or for real, there's an air of authenticity that exudes from this guy and has endeared him to many.

Inside the house, the contestants regard him as the underdog because of his unassuming manner.

Khosi

Khosi…Khosi…Khosi… If seeing the infamous shege was a person, it would be Khosi. From what was widely acclaimed as a toxic relationship with evicted housemate Yemi, kissing Thabang, breaking down during diary sessions, and being up for eviction every week, this housemate is arguably one of the strongest in the house, and we believe she had clear strategies, stayed focused, and gained from it.

She manages to trend every other week, which is a testament to how much she stands out on the show.

Kanaga Jr.

This is another very interesting housemate who had a good time on the show. Known for dishing out advice, providing interesting content, and directing fake fights, he is fun to watch. He stands out as a top-tier finalist.

Tsatsii

We can as well leave the canvas blank for this housemate. Aside from a few love stories here and there, she didn't give what could even guarantee her a place in our minds to even be considered a winner. Frankly speaking, the only reason she's in the finale is that she won Head of House at a peculiar time.

Yvonne

To be honest, we don’t know how she got to the finale. Apart from being close to the recently evicted Justin, she has not really stood out. Her fanbase is the most silent. Maybe they are just silent movers who are really shaking things up, but we don’t see her getting close to the top three.

Who do our analysts think will win, and why?

Solape

Solape predicts Khosi will win because she went "through a lot" and never wavered.

In her words, "I predict Khosi. Mainly because she has stood the test of time with multiple nominations and has never been at the bottom."

Kelvin

Caught in the dilemma of not knowing who to pick between Ebubu and Kanaga Jr., he said, "I predict Ebubu because he is just himself. There is nothing superficial about him. If he doesn't win, it might just be Kanaga Junior, who is so talented."

Crackit

He was also caught between picking from the three strongest finalists: Ebubu, Khosi, and Kanaga Jnr. He finally threw his weight behind his most preferred housemate, Ebubu.

He said, "Ebubu, an underdog obviously. He has not been tested that much, as he was rarely up for eviction per se. Will that work for or against him? I don't know. Na Ebubu I want make e win."

Doris

Doris thinks Khosi will win the show, and her reasons border on the South African housemate's resilience and fanbase.

"I would say Khosi because she seems to be a strong contender given the amount of time she has survived eviction; she has literally been up every week of nomination in the show," she said.

Talking about her fans, Doris opined, "Her fans are also consistent with their votes because she hasn't dropped or appeared at the bottom of the result polls, unlike some other contenders like Kanaga and Yvonne, who have had lapses. Another reason is because I think she has given us a good show. Whether good or bad, there's always something to say about her. Then there's the possibility that Thabang's fans might vote for her since their favourite is rooting for her to win the show. We can't deny the fact that he has a relatively strong fan base."

Inem

Predicting the winner as Kanaga Jr., Inem’s reason is solely that the housemate is loved by both men and women and he didn’t cause trouble in the house. According to her, Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 contestant Laycon was the same way, and he emerged the winner.

"Because he is the most likeable person, he doesn't have wahala. The ladies and guys love him," she said.

Debby

The value that Kanaga Jr. has is the reason why Debby thinks he will win the show. According to her, "He brings a lot of value outside the house, and many brands and filmmakers will be looking to feature him in their businesses or films. He just has that vibe to him. I think he will win."

Babatunde

Torn between Khosi and Ebubu, he finally picked Khosi, his reason being almost the same as everyone else's. According to him, “The Big Brother franchise has been a game of numbers, and many times more than not, the winners have been the persons with the largest fanbase, so it stands to reason that the winner of this year’s edition of the show will be Khosi, who is by far the one with the largest and most devoted fanbase. But, since this is the first edition of this conglomeration franchise, things might change. I mean, there’s always a first time for everything. Asides that, Khosi is sure to win.”

Our verdict

Khosi - winner Kanaga Jr. - second Ebubu - third Ipeleng - fourth Tsatsii - fifth Yvonne - sixth