Kemi Adetiba starts pre-production for 'King of Boys' with new characters

Faith Oloruntoyin

It has been three years since the last instalment was released on Netflix.

In a post on Instagram, Adetiba intimated to the audience the return of the blockbuster thriller, tagged KOB 3: The Beginning of the End. She also shared that this new production will have new characters and a few old ones returning, as final casting calls has already begun.

On what to expect this time around, the filmmaker hinted that KOB 3 is nothing like one could expect or envision. "The new KOB submission is ELEVATED in every way you could imagine... And I'm honoured to be able to come back to tell this story," she expressed.

The Nigerian crime political thriller tells the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami played by veteran actress Sola Sobowale, who struggles to attain power through her political ambition. The first instalment, King of Boys released in 2018 introduced Eniola's character as well as the key things surrounding her past and present. Rounding up its cinematic run with a total of ₦244 million, it currently is the 13 highest-grossing Nigerian movie of all time.

And then the second instalment a seven-part series tagged King of Boys: The Return of the King was released on Netflix on August 27, 2021. It unravelled her rise into legitimate political power after five years in exile.

The cast features Toni Tones, Reminisce, Illbliss, Akin Lewis, Osas Ighodaro, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Jide Kosoko, Adesua Etomi, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Efa Iwara, Deyemi Okanlawon, Titi Kuti, Keppy Ekpeyong, Bimbo Manuel, Charly Boy, Sharon Ooja and Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett.

More details on the progress of the production as well as the new cast are expected to unfold later.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

