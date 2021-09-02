RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kemi Adetiba disassociates self from viral comment on site illegally circulating 'KOB' series

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Pirated links of the newly released Netflix series are being circulated in social media groups.

Kemi Adetiba illustrates her disinterest in transactional sex by using the parties in the scenario. She does not feel obligated to give either her respect. [Instagram/kemiadetiba]

Kemi Adetiba has reacted to claims that she dropped a comment on an infamous film piracy site on Tuesday.

Reacting to screenshots of a comment registered in her name on the site, Adetiba revealed she had nothing to do with the comment and had no prior knowledge of the site.

"This is not me. I don't even know where this site is. Very disturbing," the film director wrote on Twitter.

Kemi Adetiba tweet [Twitter]
Kemi Adetiba tweet [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

The comment formally believed to be Adetiba's sparked major reaction from users of the site. Comments rolled in attacking the filmmaker, accusing her of being selfish for refusing to let fans get the series for free.

'King of Boys' comments [Twitter]
'King of Boys' comments [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Unfortunately, links of 'King of Boys: The Return of the King' began circulating on social media groups barely 24 hours after it premiered on Netflix.

ALSO READ: I gained 40 pounds, damaged my voice box filming 'King of Boys' - Toni Tones [Pulse Interview]

The series released to mind-blowing reviews from fans aka the 'KOB Army'. Following the story of Eniola Salami's (Sola Sobowale) return to Lagos after a five-year exile, the seven-episode limited series trended for days after its August 27 release.

The piracy menace which has gone on for decades sadly does not exclude local content with international films heavily targeted.

