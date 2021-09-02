Reacting to screenshots of a comment registered in her name on the site, Adetiba revealed she had nothing to do with the comment and had no prior knowledge of the site.

"This is not me. I don't even know where this site is. Very disturbing," the film director wrote on Twitter.

Pulse Nigeria

The comment formally believed to be Adetiba's sparked major reaction from users of the site. Comments rolled in attacking the filmmaker, accusing her of being selfish for refusing to let fans get the series for free.

Pulse Nigeria

Unfortunately, links of 'King of Boys: The Return of the King' began circulating on social media groups barely 24 hours after it premiered on Netflix.

The series released to mind-blowing reviews from fans aka the 'KOB Army'. Following the story of Eniola Salami's (Sola Sobowale) return to Lagos after a five-year exile, the seven-episode limited series trended for days after its August 27 release.