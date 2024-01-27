Kashimawo, play on MKO Abiola, to be staged in March

The play, produced by the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, is to be staged in Lagos.

According to a statement by Mrs Mofoluwake Edgar, Managing Director of the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, the play will bring to life, Nigeria’s symbol of democracy.

“The play will delve very deeply into Yoruba mythology in an attempt to tell the story of this remarkable Nigerian whose very colourful life and ultimate sacrifice birthed the democracy we now enjoy.

“Abiola is a symbol of democracy; he signifies our collective dream of a great country with a free people,” the statement said.

It warned, however, that the Play would disappoint audiences as it would not address the issues of Abiola’s politics.

“The play will focus on the essence of life; it will delve into trying to understand the evolving spirituality around a life that was destined for greatness.

“The effervescent Yoruba folklores and the entertaining philosophy embedded in his rich repertoire of proverbs, which delineated and guided his life, will form the guiding push of this play,” it said.

Written and directed by Prof. Rasaki Ojo, a foremost theatre director currently Ekiti State’s Commissioner for Arts and Culture, ‘Kashimawo’ is expected to introduce the mythical characters that formed and guided the personality of Abiola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ojo also wrote and directed ‘Fajuyi’, a play on the late Col. Adekunle Fajuyi.

The play was staged in both Ekiti and Lagos with Governor Biodun Oyebanji attending both shows along with his cabinet and other prominent members of the Fajuyi and Late Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi families.

‘Kashimawo’ is also expected to attract prominent members of the Abiola family amongst other such prominent Nigerians, the statement said.

It added that the play is being sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria Ltd.

Other sponsors include the Lagos Internal Revenue Service and Unified Payment.

Abiola, a philanthropist, died while struggling to actualise his mandate after retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, then military President, annulled what many believed was a free and fair election.