ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kambili Ofili's 'Shaping Us' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

Faith Oloruntoyin

This is the third Nigerian movie that has been announced so far.

Kambili Ofili's feature debut 'Shaping Us' is headed to the 2024 PAF Festival [Instagram/Kambili Ofili]
Kambili Ofili's feature debut 'Shaping Us' is headed to the 2024 PAF Festival [Instagram/Kambili Ofili]

Recommended articles

Produced alongside Edith Nwekenta, the film explores and celebrates love, beauty, and depth of human relationships, touching upon themes of motherhood, female emancipation, and friendship, according to a recent report by Shock Ng.

The official trailer hints at a story surrounding childbearing difficulties for an African woman as wells as the strains it causes in a relationship.

Written and directed by Ofili, Shaping Us features Floyd Igbo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Omowunmi Dada, James Gardiner, Jordan Bangoji and Lasisi Elenu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film’s synopsis reads: “After years of trying, Ara & Biodun are finally pregnant. On the night the couple hosts their closest friends for a celebratory dinner, guilt-ridden Ara gets the results of the paternity test she ordered, setting up an explosion of drama as the celebration becomes a night of revelations that may cause the unravelling of each couple for better or worse.”

PAFF, which serves as a tribute to black film, art, and culture, will take place in Los Angeles between February 6 to 19, 2024. Alongside Shaping Us, other Nigerian titles that have been confirmed include This Is Lagos and Mojisola by Kenneth Gyang.

Watch the trailer below:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zainab Balogun is not in the game for fame, showbiz or social media numbers

Zainab Balogun is not in the game for fame, showbiz or social media numbers

I have already prepared my Grammy dress & acceptance speech - Ayra Starr

I have already prepared my Grammy dress & acceptance speech - Ayra Starr

Skepta teases upcoming single featuring Portable

Skepta teases upcoming single featuring Portable

Kambili Ofili's 'Shaping Us' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

Kambili Ofili's 'Shaping Us' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

Spyro to embark on global musical journey as he announces the Next Rated EP world tour

Spyro to embark on global musical journey as he announces the Next Rated EP world tour

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi credit Zlatan for helping their careers

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi credit Zlatan for helping their careers

See the trailer for Showmax's 'Sadau Sisters' to start streaming in February

See the trailer for Showmax's 'Sadau Sisters' to start streaming in February

'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' to debut in March, see official trailer

'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' to debut in March, see official trailer

Asake, Rema, Ruger set to perform at the 2024 Wireless Festival

Asake, Rema, Ruger set to perform at the 2024 Wireless Festival

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sci-fi series 'Iwaju' is set for its Disney plus debut [ShockNg]

Lagos-centered sci-fi 'Iwaju' to start streaming on Disney Plus in February

Ebony Life announces cinematic right to view 'Bob Marley - One Love' [Collider]

EbonyLife lands cinematic rights to 'Bob Marley - One Love' biopic

Scarlet Gomez is done playing Ms Nice Girl in Nollywood [Guardian Life]

Scarlet Gomez is done playing Ms Nice Girl in Nollywood

Sam Dede's character (Ebube) in the 2001 Nigerian film Issakaba is simply legendary

2001 action classic 'Issakaba' returns for a sequel with Sam Dede as Ebube