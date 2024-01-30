Kambili Ofili's 'Shaping Us' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival
This is the third Nigerian movie that has been announced so far.
Produced alongside Edith Nwekenta, the film explores and celebrates love, beauty, and depth of human relationships, touching upon themes of motherhood, female emancipation, and friendship, according to a recent report by Shock Ng.
The official trailer hints at a story surrounding childbearing difficulties for an African woman as wells as the strains it causes in a relationship.
Written and directed by Ofili, Shaping Us features Floyd Igbo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Omowunmi Dada, James Gardiner, Jordan Bangoji and Lasisi Elenu.
The film’s synopsis reads: “After years of trying, Ara & Biodun are finally pregnant. On the night the couple hosts their closest friends for a celebratory dinner, guilt-ridden Ara gets the results of the paternity test she ordered, setting up an explosion of drama as the celebration becomes a night of revelations that may cause the unravelling of each couple for better or worse.”
PAFF, which serves as a tribute to black film, art, and culture, will take place in Los Angeles between February 6 to 19, 2024. Alongside Shaping Us, other Nigerian titles that have been confirmed include This Is Lagos and Mojisola by Kenneth Gyang.
Watch the trailer below:
