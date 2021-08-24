RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Juliet Ibrahim joins cast of 'Bodies of Influence'

The Ogelle produced feature film is directed by Osita Oparaugo.

Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has been confirmed as the latest cast member of forthcoming Ogelle feature film 'Bodies of Influence'.

The star actress will join the film's pan-African cast which includes Tanzania's Wema Sepatu, Namibia's Dillish Mathews, Ghana's Salma Mumin and Nigerian Big Brother reality winner Mercy Eke.

Recall Pulse gathered early this month that pre-production had kicked off for the international production scripted by Emil B. Garuba, Brenda Garuba and Olumide Kuti.

Directed by Ogelle CEO Osita Oparaugo, 'Bodies of Influence' follows the story of a young woman who finds herself in over her head when she befriends a trio of dangerous con artists masquerading as social media influencers. The story is based on true life events.

