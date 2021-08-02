RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Bodies of Influence: Mercy Eke to star alongside Dillish Mathews, Wema Sepatu in new feature film

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film is directed by Osita Oparaugo.

Dillish Mathews, Wema Sepatu and Mercy Eke [Instagram]

Video streaming platform Ogelle has unveiled its forthcoming project, a feature film titled 'Bodies of Influence'.

Written by Ogelle CEO Osita Oparaugo who doubles as director, Emil B. Garuba and Brenda Chidnma Garuba, the film is based on true events and follows the story of a young woman who finds herself in over her head when she befriends a trio of dangerous con artists masquerading as social media influencers.

'Bodies of Influence' boasts of a pan-African cast including Nigerian Big Brother Naija star Mercy Eke, Namibian Big Brother Africa star Dillish Mathews, former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepatu and Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

