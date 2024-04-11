ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood filmmakers told to suspend work today to honour Jnr Pope's death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The AGN also suspended further work on the production of the film he was working on.

Jnr Pope was 39 years old [Instagram/@jnrpope]
Jnr Pope was 39 years old [Instagram/@jnrpope]

Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN, in a statement on Thursday said that this happened on a movie set, titled The Other Side of Life, produced by Adamma Luke.

"Following the tragic incident of a boat mishap that claimed the life of Junior Pope and three other crew members at waterside of River Niger Cable point Asaba on 10th of April, all films that involve riverine areas and boat riding is hereby suspended indefinitely.

"No Shoot on all locations nationwide on Thursday, April 11, 2024 and the film titled The Other Side of Life is suspended indefinitely.

"Also, no actor is allowed to work with Adamma Luke as a producer till further notice, while we keep searching for the bodies of the remaining persons. May their souls rest in peace," he said.

