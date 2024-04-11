Nollywood filmmakers told to suspend work today to honour Jnr Pope's death

Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN, in a statement on Thursday said that this happened on a movie set, titled The Other Side of Life, produced by Adamma Luke.

"Following the tragic incident of a boat mishap that claimed the life of Junior Pope and three other crew members at waterside of River Niger Cable point Asaba on 10th of April, all films that involve riverine areas and boat riding is hereby suspended indefinitely.

"No Shoot on all locations nationwide on Thursday, April 11, 2024 and the film titled The Other Side of Life is suspended indefinitely.

