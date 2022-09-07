RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Inside Life', based on true events, confirmed for September release

The Tope Adebayo Salami directed film will open in cinemas on September 9.

Set for a September 9, 2022 theatrical debut, 'Inside Life' follows Larry, a young man who gets arrested and remanded in prison a few days to his wedding. He must figure out a way to survive the tough realities of living with inmates while plotting a means to get released in time to get married. The film is based on the true life story of co-writer,

Shot in Lagos and Ibadan with Idowu Adedapo credited as Director of Photography, 'Inside Life' boasts of a star-studded cast including Wole Ojo in the lead role as Larry, Tina Mba, Broda Shaggi, Chinedu 'Nedu Wazobia' Ani, Romeo WJ, Tina Mba, Koloman, Belinda Effah, Saka Ropo Ewenla, Okey Uzoeshi, MC Benkash, Chukwuka Jude, Jerry Okpan, Jay Hemkay, Zara Udofia Ejoh, Yinka Aiyelokun, Peter Oladeji, Enechukwu Uche, Ekiti Father and Eric Obinna.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
