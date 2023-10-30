I’m ready to act in movies - Tems on future plans

Speaking with BBC Capital Xtra London, the Grammy-winning singer shared her interest in the movie industry.

Revealing that she is already good at acting, Tems stated that she knows what kind of character she wants to play.

In her words, "I’m ready to act in movies. Not ready right now, but I’m already good at acting. The first character I would love to play is a single mum. It doesn’t need to be struggling. It could be like a fun single mum or a single mum that has mysteries. A gangster.”

While we await her acting debut, it is important to note that Tems has earned an Oscar nomination for her songwriting skills. She co-wrote Rihanna's hit song 'Lift Me Up', which was featured on the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

She is the first Nigerian artist to earn an Oscar nomination. On the process of writing the emotional track, the record-breaking singer told Power 105.1, "I was writing in general for 'Black Panther' ... I got in Ryan [Coogler] and Ludwig [Göransson], we met up with them and they gave us the direction. They had some words on the song already ... we all collaborated and brought it together."