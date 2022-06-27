Tems had a great 2021 with her contributions on WIzkid's 'Essence' earning her wide international acclaim. Tems also appeared on Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' album which further proved her status as one of Nigeria's biggest international export.
Tems makes history at the 2022 BET Awards
Nigerian singing sensation Tems made history at the 2022 BET awards when she became the first African female to win the Best International Category.
With her win at the 2022 BET awards, Tems joins Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy as Nigerians who have won the BET Awards.
