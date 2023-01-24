Tems makes history with Oscar nomination [See Full Nomination List]

Voting for the 2023 Oscars will run from March 2nd -7th. The 2023 Oscar award is set to hold on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater and it will be hosted by comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

See full nomination list below.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler

Colin Farrell

Brendan Fraser

Paul Mescal

Bill Nye

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett

Ana de Armas

Andrea Riseborough

Michelle Williams

Michelle Yeoh

Directing

Martin McDonagh

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Steven Spielberg

Todd Field

Ruben Ostlund

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson

Brian Tyree Henry

Judd Hirsch

Barry Keoghan

Ke Huy Quan

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett

Hong Chau

Kerry Condon

Jamie Lee Curtis

Stephanie Hsu

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet One

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

Applause

Hold My Hand

Lift Me Up

Naatu Naatu

This Is A Life

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet

The Batman

Black Panther

Elvis

The Whale

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year

Stranger at the Gate

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther