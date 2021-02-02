Big Brother Naija's legendary season five winner, Laycon is returning to screens this February for his anticipated reality show.

The Showmax original show will premiere on February 11 exclusively on Showmax as the streamer's first ever Nigerian production.

Shot in Lagos, 'I Am Laycon' will follow the reality star as he settles into his new celebrity life. The show will also showcase Laycon's personal relationships and an insight into his blossoming music career.

Ahead of the show's premiere, a new teaser featuring former season five stars Vee and Lilo is currently making the rounds.

Watch the teaser: