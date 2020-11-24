Fans of BBNaija season five winner, Laycon are in for yet another thrilling reality show as Showmax confirms its first Nigerian original, 'I Am Laycon'.

The reality show premiering in February 2021, will show Laycon's life after emerging winner of the fan-favourite show. It will also give an exclusive insight into the rapper's personal relationships and growing music career.

Speaking on the upcoming show, Lekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon shared: “I am excited to continue my new life journey and embrace the new responsibilities of evolving not just myself but everyone around me. I want you to come along for the ride as you get to see the growth that you have supported and loved.”

'I Am Laycon, shot in Nigeria, will be Showmax's first ever Nigerian original series. It will premiere alongside other Showmax originals, some of which include Jahmil X.T. Qubeka’s ancient Africa series 'Blood Psalms', a co-production with Canal+ international and 'Uthando Lodumo', a reality series about South Africa's gqom queen Babes Wodumo and her fiancé, Mampintsha, all expected in 2021.