In April, Play Network Studio announced a six-man team at the helm of the production of its remake of 1992 classic thriller, 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' and on Monday May 5, 2020, it unveiled seasoned copy and screen writer, Baruch Apata as the winner of its February call for screenwriters.

With the studio's latest announcement comes the golden question- what should fans expect? Seeing as the original story focuses on a mystical character who embarks on a mission to destroy marriages, how will the upcoming remake play around with the story and have it appeal to its millennial audience?

Baruch Apata

The remake's screenwriter recently spoke briefly with Pulse on how the story seeks to answer some of the original story's unanswered questions.

"Expect to see scenes and faces from the original story but ideas not explored before", Apata reveals. "The story will take a global approach with a background story that answers some questions that the original story barely explores".

Bringing the upcoming remake to life is Tosin Igho as director alongside Ramsey Nouah, Chris Odeh and Chinenye Esuene as producers. According to executive producer, Charles Okpaleke, the movie's theatrical release is billed for December 2020.

The Zeb Ejiro directed original was a fan-favorite for a number of reasons but primarily for the simplicity of its story and arguably, its language. If the upcoming remake will approach its story using subtitles is still unclear but evidently, the story promises a mind blowing experience.