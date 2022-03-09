Here are 6 Naija series and shows you should be watching now on GOtv

Here are some must-watch local content for your viewing pleasure this week.

First on our list is Come Play Naija game show, one of the newest additions to a long list of entertaining content on Africa Magic. Two teams get to compete against each other in five different game segments for cash prizes of up to five Million Naira and other prizes like a car. The first 40 subscribers to predict the winner at the Saturday live show get to win N50,000! Come Play Naija airs every Thursday and Friday at 9.00 pm and every Saturday at 7.00 pm on AM Urban (channel 5) and AM Family (channel 2) on GOtv.

Learn to cook mouth-watering Nigerian and international dishes while having fun at the same time on My Naija Plate. Join Winnie Nwania aka, Zeelicious, as she puts together delicious-looking local and international dishes the naija way. Watch My Naija Plate every Wednesday at 1.00 pm on Honey (Channel 57) exclusive to GOtv Supa.

No talent show in Africa is as captivating as Nigerian Idol and Season 7 promises to be more entertaining. Join the judges as they screen 75 hopeful contestants competing for a chance to become the next Nigerian Idol. Follow Nigerian Idol on Holiday channel (channel 29) daily at 7:00pm.

If you are in the mood for some great local drama series, then Hush is the series for you. Hush is a story that revolves around Bem, one of Africa’s biggest designers, and Arinola, a fast-rising politician. The drama starts when Bem proposes to Arinola, an action that unleashes a chain of devastating events that threatens to expose their dangerous secrets to the world. Watch Hush showing Monday to Friday at 10.00 am on AM Family (channel 2).

Another must-watch drama series is Enakhé. It follows the story of a rebellious daughter who finds herself contending with antagonists both physically and otherwise when her father suddenly dies, and she must become the leader of her extended family and family’s criminal empire.

Set in modern-day Benin, Enakhé is full of drama, suspense, cultural belief, and customs. Catch this drama series Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 pm on AM Urban (channel 5), exclusive to GOtv Supa.

In the mood for belly laughs? Catch all the antics in this hilarious comedy series, My Siblings and I. This centers around the lives of the members of the Aberuagba family, comprising of an ex-military general, his dramatic wife, and their seven children. One house, nine occupants with parchment for not minding their business is a sure recipe for comedy. Catch all the fun episodes of My Siblings and I every Monday to Friday at 10.00 am on AM Urban (channel 5).Get access to more local content on GOtv this month. Reconnect, subscribe, or upgrade your subscription by downloading the MyGOtv app from the Apple and Google Play stores or by dialing *288#.

