RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here are 5 top moments from the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards

Inemesit Udodiong

From Deyemi Okanlawon and Kate Henshaw kissing on stage to Jude Idada's big win, enjoy five interesting moments from the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards.

MI’s Brings Down The Roof With His Closing Act at the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards
MI’s Brings Down The Roof With His Closing Act at the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards

Following a busy week filled movie screenings, panel discussions, masterclasses and fun parties, the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) ended over the weekend with the Globe Awards at the plush Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos. Filmmakers and movie enthusiasts gathered for a magical night to celebrate excellence in filmmaking and storytelling.

Recommended articles

The annual film festival was sponsored by ICT powerhouse MTN Nigeria as part of its strategy to support the growth of local digital content creation and distribution. Apart from providing VR/gaming stations for guests at the festival, the mobile telecommunications company also live-streamed the award night so fans could be part of the exclusive awards ceremony from any part of the world.

The night was filled with great performances, speeches and some drama of course. Here are five of the top moments from the award show:

Yinka Davies’s Powerful Opening Piece

It was a night to celebrate filmmaking with breathtaking performances and veteran thespian Yinka Davies did not disappoint as she opened with a stellar performance of the Nigerian national anthem accompanied by an exuberant dance sequence from a troupe.

Yinka Davies brought the roof down at the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards
Yinka Davies brought the roof down at the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards Pulse Nigeria

Deyemi Okanlawon & Kate Henshaw Kiss On Stage

For all we know, these two were probably rehearsing for a reprise of their roles in 'Blood Sisters' where Kate Henshaw shared an unsettling kiss with her son played by Deyemi Okanlawon. As Bovi said though, they are both professionals so nothing to see here… or is there?

Nonso Bassey’s Rendition Of Purple Rain

When Actor/Singer Nonso Bassey climbed upstage and asked the audience to do a singalong of the famous Super Story theme song, most people thought that was all his performance was all about. Then the 'La Femme Anjola' star switched things up when he performed the cult classic Purple Rain to the surprise and admiration of fans.

Nonso delivers at the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards
Nonso delivers at the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards Pulse Nigeria

Jude Idada Cops The Biggest Award Of The Night

First-time director Jude Idada did not hide his excitement as his feature film 'Kofa' won the prized Best Feature film award. The prolific author could not stop thanking his cast and crew as his film picked up three awards in total including Best Screenplay and Best Actor for Daniel Etim-Effiong.

Jude Idada wins big at the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards
Jude Idada wins big at the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards Pulse Nigeria

MI Brings Down The Roof With His Closing Act

MI’s brilliance as an artiste has never been in doubt and when the Anoti rapper got on stage to close things at the Globe Awards, he reminded fans once again why he is called Mr Incredible. We see what you did there MI. Action film was the perfect song to wrap up a film festival.

Enjoy the show:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

REACTIONS: Nigerians react as singer Crayon reveals first s**xual experience

REACTIONS: Nigerians react as singer Crayon reveals first s**xual experience

Ruger drops highly anticipated single 'Red Flags'

Ruger drops highly anticipated single 'Red Flags'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' breaks box office records across Africa

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' breaks box office records across Africa

Wizkid basks in the exotic life of a megastar on 'More Love, Less Ego' [Pulse Album Review]

Wizkid basks in the exotic life of a megastar on 'More Love, Less Ego' [Pulse Album Review]

Here are 5 top moments from the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards

Here are 5 top moments from the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards

Post Malone & Swae Lee's 'Sunflower' becomes most certified song in US history

Post Malone & Swae Lee's 'Sunflower' becomes most certified song in US history

Mr. Macaroni shades Tinubu’s supporters, asks why they are always triggered

Mr. Macaroni shades Tinubu’s supporters, asks why they are always triggered

Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved' becomes the most streamed song in UK history

Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved' becomes the most streamed song in UK history

Senegal's President pledges support for the coming AFRIMA edition

Senegal's President pledges support for the coming AFRIMA edition

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Agesinkole, Anikulapo and Elesin Oba

Why 'Agesinkole' was received better than 'Anikulapo' and 'Elesin Oba' [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Nollywood actor, director and producer Kunle Afolayan

Professors clash over 'Anikulapo' - Kunle Afolayan

50 Cent

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

Netflix Far From Home series

Netflix unveils trailer for 5-part series ‘Far From Home’