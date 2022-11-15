Following a busy week filled movie screenings, panel discussions, masterclasses and fun parties, the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) ended over the weekend with the Globe Awards at the plush Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos. Filmmakers and movie enthusiasts gathered for a magical night to celebrate excellence in filmmaking and storytelling.
Here are 5 top moments from the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards
From Deyemi Okanlawon and Kate Henshaw kissing on stage to Jude Idada's big win, enjoy five interesting moments from the 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards.
The annual film festival was sponsored by ICT powerhouse MTN Nigeria as part of its strategy to support the growth of local digital content creation and distribution. Apart from providing VR/gaming stations for guests at the festival, the mobile telecommunications company also live-streamed the award night so fans could be part of the exclusive awards ceremony from any part of the world.
The night was filled with great performances, speeches and some drama of course. Here are five of the top moments from the award show:
Yinka Davies’s Powerful Opening Piece
It was a night to celebrate filmmaking with breathtaking performances and veteran thespian Yinka Davies did not disappoint as she opened with a stellar performance of the Nigerian national anthem accompanied by an exuberant dance sequence from a troupe.
Deyemi Okanlawon & Kate Henshaw Kiss On Stage
For all we know, these two were probably rehearsing for a reprise of their roles in 'Blood Sisters' where Kate Henshaw shared an unsettling kiss with her son played by Deyemi Okanlawon. As Bovi said though, they are both professionals so nothing to see here… or is there?
Nonso Bassey’s Rendition Of Purple Rain
When Actor/Singer Nonso Bassey climbed upstage and asked the audience to do a singalong of the famous Super Story theme song, most people thought that was all his performance was all about. Then the 'La Femme Anjola' star switched things up when he performed the cult classic Purple Rain to the surprise and admiration of fans.
Jude Idada Cops The Biggest Award Of The Night
First-time director Jude Idada did not hide his excitement as his feature film 'Kofa' won the prized Best Feature film award. The prolific author could not stop thanking his cast and crew as his film picked up three awards in total including Best Screenplay and Best Actor for Daniel Etim-Effiong.
MI Brings Down The Roof With His Closing Act
MI’s brilliance as an artiste has never been in doubt and when the Anoti rapper got on stage to close things at the Globe Awards, he reminded fans once again why he is called Mr Incredible. We see what you did there MI. Action film was the perfect song to wrap up a film festival.
Enjoy the show:
